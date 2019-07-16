If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

'Don't take the bait': Congresswomen respond to Trump tweets

Donald Trump's suggestion that four Democratic congresswomen who criticised his administration's handling of immigration "can leave" has led to accusations of racism and xenophobia against the US president. Now Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib have responded, urging Americans "not to take the bait"..

The politicians known as The Squad - three of whom were born in the US - dismissed Mr Trump's Twitter remarks as a "distraction" from the "callous chaos and corrupt culture of this administration". Here is a profile of the congresswomen.

Former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney has called the president's words "destructive, demeaning, and disunifying". But Mr Trump has defended what he wrote, denying accusations of racism.

In the UK, Jeremy Hunt and Boris Johnson, the two candidates to become Conservative Party leader and prime minister, have called the remarks "totally offensive" and "unacceptable".

Meanwhile, some Americans have been sharing with the BBC their own experiences of being told to "go home" or "go back".

UK railways 'need Fat Controller'

The government should not be in day-to-day control of the UK's railways, according to the man tasked with improving the system. But ex-BA boss Keith Williams offers an alternative roughly based on a character in the children's TV series Thomas the Tank Engine. What is needed, he argues, is a figure similar to the Fat Controller, overseeing the running of services and accountable for any failings. Ministers should focus instead on managing budgets and large-scale policy, he suggests.

Scotland's drug deaths set to top 1,000

Figures out later are expected to show that more than 1,000 people died in Scotland last year as a result of drug use. The situation has been called an "emergency", with Scotland estimated to have more than 60,000 problem drug-users.

Earlier this month, a drugs tsar was appointed to deal with the issue. So what will Prof Catriona Matheson's approach be?

An incredible mission to separate conjoined twins

By Rachael Buchanan

There is a crowd in the operating theatre. But the team of nearly 20 works as one. Moving smoothly, every motion calculated. No signs of stress or tension, just hands methodically performing tasks.

But this is no routine operation. The shrouded shape of two small girls is picked out by the bright theatre lights. Safa and Marwa are joined at the head. Their brains are exposed as the surgeons work to separate a labyrinth of shared blood vessels.

The calm and peace of the theatre disappears, as anaesthetists raise the alarm.

Read the full article

What the papers say

England's World Cup-winning cricketers continue to feature on the front pages, with Ben Stokes writing in the Daily Mirror of the "incredible feeling" among the squad. Bonhomie also abounds in the Sun, which reports that Tory leadership rivals Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt "repeatedly backed each other on key issues" during their final hustings. Meanwhile, the Daily Mail leads on a warning of a "toxic threat to babies in the womb" from chemicals found in people's homes.

09:30 The Office for National Statistics releases the latest UK unemployment figures

17:00 The European Parliament votes on Ursula von der Leyen's nomination to head the EU Commission.

On this day

1970 The home secretary declares a state of emergency to deal with strikes at UK ports.

