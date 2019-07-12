Police launch probe of ambassador emails 'leak'

The Met Police has launched a criminal investigation into an alleged leak of diplomatic emails from the UK ambassador in the US that were critical of the Trump administration.

Sir Kim Darroch stepped down as ambassador to the US on Wednesday, saying it was "impossible" for him to continue.

Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu said he was satisfied the leak had damaged UK international relations and there would be a "clear public interest" in bringing those responsible to justice.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

