Victims of a universal credit scam will not be expected to repay money fraudulently claimed on their behalf, a government minister has said.

A BBC investigation found tens of millions of pounds is believed to have been stolen by criminals exploiting a loophole in the benefits system.

Work and Pensions minister Justin Tomlinson told the House of Commons his team would protect "vulnerable" people.

An estimated 42,000 people may have fallen victim to the scam.

Some of the victims were desperate after being "pushed into serious debt" as they faced bills of more than £1,000, according to SNP MP Neil Gray.

In reply to Mr Gray's urgent question - asked after the BBC broke the story on Monday - Mr Tomlinson described the fraudsters as "parasites targeting some of the most vulnerable people in society".

The frauds represented about 1% of the total 4.4 million claims and are being investigated, he added.

A team of about 120 Department for Work and Pensions staff were working to spot and investigate fraudulent claims, Mr Tomlinson said.

"Where it is clear the claimant is an innocent victim who has been targeted then there would be an expectation that they wouldn't pay that back," he said.

Mr Tomlinson promised "the full force of the law" would be used where appropriate.

He also told MPs that those whose claims for universal credit were found to be fraudulent may be able to return to their old benefits.

Image caption The scam pushed Jade Thomas into rent and council tax arrears

Earlier, Jade Thomas, 31, had told the BBC how she ended up owing more than £1,500 after a loan was arranged for her by a fraudster.

After the DWP paid over the money into her bank account, she had to pay the fraudster £1,000 for setting it up - but was still liable for the full £1,500 amount.

One official said more than a third of claims in one job centre are currently suspected of being bogus, while £100,000 of fraudulent activity each month was recorded at another branch.

Another official said the government estimates 10% of the 100,000 or more advances paid monthly are potentially bogus.

More than 1.5 million people across Britain currently receive benefits through universal credit.

When it was introduced in 2013, one of the original goals of universal credit was to save about a billion pounds in fraud and error.