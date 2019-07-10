Sir Kim Darroch resigns as UK ambassador to US

Sir Kim Darroch has resigned as UK ambassador to the US, amid a row over leaked emails critical of President Trump's administration.

The ambassador was branded "a very stupid guy" by Mr Trump, after emails emerged calling the Trump administration "clumsy and inept".

The Foreign Office confirmed Sir Kim's decision to step down on Wednesday.

Sir Kim said he wanted to put an end to speculation, adding the leak had made it "impossible" for him to do his job.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly.

