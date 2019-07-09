The safety of the public is being put at risk by thousands of prisoners being released without proper assessments, the government has been told.

Peter Clarke, the chief inspector of prisons, also found suicides had risen by 15% in a year in England and Wales.

In his 2018-19 annual report, Mr Clarke described the rising number of prisoner suicides and self-harm as a "scandal".

He also found the response to the "deluge of drugs" in prisons had been "too slow" and "unsophisticated".

In his report, Mr Clarke said thousands of prisoners who were potentially a "high risk of harm" to the public were being released "without a full risk assessment".

An inmate's assessment should be regularly updated, he said, but sometimes there was no document at all or the paperwork was out of date,

He added that the response to the problem, which had been raised repeatedly, had been "poor".

There were 83 suicides in male prisons in 2018-19, an increase from 72 the previous year, the report said.

Mr Clarke said levels of self-harm were "disturbingly high", rising in two thirds of the adult male prisons inspected.

He suggested that it was time for an independent inquiry to tackle the "scandal" of people dying in state care in "preventable circumstances".