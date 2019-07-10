If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

Tory leadership race: Rivals clash on tax and Brexit

So how did it go? Tory leadership contenders Jeremy Hunt and Boris Johnson faced one another and a studio audience during a debate broadcast on ITV. Brexit took up much of their time, with Mr Johnson calling his rival "defeatist" over the 31 October deadline, and Mr Hunt claiming that Mr Johnson was just telling people what they "want to hear".

The debate turned tetchy on occasion, with each candidate questioning the other's tax pledges. Mr Johnson declined to condemn US President Donald Trump over his angry response to the row following the publication of emails from the UK's ambassador in Washington criticising his administration. Mr Johnson accused Mr Hunt of having a "managerial style".

With Conservative Party members already voting on their new leader - and prime minister - what has the debate changed? BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg writes that there was "no jaw-dropper, no moment that turned this race upside down". Here's her analysis.

And the BBC's Reality Check team has fact-checked the candidates' claims.

Climate change: UK government 'must act quicker'

The UK government's advisers on climate change say ministers are not doing enough to cut emissions and need to "get real" about the challenges ahead. Prime Minister Theresa May recently set a "net-zero" target for greenhouse gases by 2050. But the Committee for Climate Change says ways must be found for people to lead good lives despite rising temperatures. Its chairman likened the government to "Dad's Army" in the way it runs policy on this issue.

US requests help around Iran and Yemen

A US general has called for an international military coalition to "ensure freedom of navigation" in the waters around Iran and Yemen. Marine General Joseph Dunford said it was essential to keep trade going, following two attacks on oil tankers which his country has blamed on Iranian-backed fighters. Iran denies any involvement. We ask what's going on in US-Iran relations.

How espionage and ambition built the first factory

By Tim Harford

Piedmont, in north-west Italy, is celebrated for its fine wine. But when a young Englishman, John Lombe, travelled there in the early 18th Century, he was not going to savour a glass of Barolo. His purpose was industrial espionage.

Lombe wished to figure out how the Piedmontese spun strong yarn from silkworm silk. Divulging such secrets was illegal, so Lombe snuck into a workshop after dark, sketching the spinning machines by candlelight. In 1717, he took those sketches back to Derby.

Local legend has it that the Italians took a terrible revenge on Lombe, sending a woman to assassinate him. Whatever the truth of that, he died suddenly at the age of 29, just a few years after his Piedmont adventure.

Read the full article

What the papers say

The Times says Boris Johnson put the future of the UK's ambassador to the US, Sir Kim Darroch, in doubt when he refused to say whether he would keep him in the post should he become prime minister, after Donald Trump criticised him. The Daily Telegraph leads on his rival Jeremy Hunt accusing Mr Johnson of "peddling optimism" during Tuesday's TV debate. Elsewhere, the Sun says the Queen gave a "masterclass" in public behaviour when she planted a tree at an official ceremony, declining offers of help. This contrasted, it reports, with the Duchess of Sussex being "grumpy" with onlookers at Wimbledon.

Lookahead

09:30 The Office for National Statistics releases its estimated UK GDP figure for May.

13:30 The UN's nuclear watchdog - the IAEA - holds a special meeting in Vienna, Austria, to discuss the situation in Iran.

On this day

1943 The armed forces of the UK, the US and Canada begin the invasion of Sicily.

From elsewhere

Under fire on Libya's front lines (Washington Post)

No easy ride for Greece's new prime minister (Independent)

What a day with an ice-cream man taught me about modern Britain (Guardian)

The rise of the professional dungeon master (Bloomberg)