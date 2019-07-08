Image copyright PA Media Image caption Carl Beech denies 12 counts of perverting the course of justice and one of fraud

An alleged VIP abuse fantasist has admitted lying to a detective in falsely naming a childhood friend as a witness who could back up his story.

Carl Beech, 51, from Gloucester, told Wiltshire Police in 2012 that someone called Aubrey was abused alongside him.

Police found an Aubrey whose details matched those given by Mr Beech but he was never abused in the way alleged. Mr Beech now says the boy was called John.

He denies 12 counts of perverting the course of justice and one of fraud.

Under cross-examination at Newcastle Crown Court, Mr Beech admitted telling lies during his initial interview with Wiltshire Police in December 2012.

Mr Beech claims a group of at least a dozen senior figures from British public life sexually abused him and three other boys, who he says they murdered, in the 1970s and 1980s.

Among the people Mr Beech accused were former Conservative Prime Minister Sir Edward Heath and his colleague, former Home Secretary Lord Brittan.

The allegations led to a £2m Scotland Yard inquiry that ended without any arrests or charges.

Image copyright Julia Quenzler / BBC Image caption Jurors were shown a document in which Mr Beech described various allegations of abuse from a first person perspective

Mr Beech accepted that, when he first went to Wiltshire Police, he did not say everything he told the Metropolitan Police two years later.

Prosecutor Mr Badenoch QC took him through the transcript of his interview from 2012 in which only his stepfather, Major Ray Beech, and broadcaster Jimmy Savile were named as alleged abusers, with Mr Beech telling a detective: "I don't know the others".

There was also no mention of any alleged murders.

"There was some information that I just couldn't release to them" and "I assumed they would be able to find out the rest", Mr Beech told the court.

'Complete fantasy'

In the initial interview, Mr Beech told a Wiltshire detective that someone called Aubrey was his fellow victim.

The defendant now claims that a corroborative witness called John - whose surname he refuses to provide - was abused alongside him as a child.

"He couldn't possibly find John if he was looking for Aubrey," Mr Badenoch said of the Wiltshire detective.

Mr Badenoch said Mr Beech's entire account was "complete fantasy".

Jurors also heard that investigators from Northumbria Police, who charged Mr Beech with lying to the other forces, found an Aubrey Harding, from Bicester in Oxfordshire, whose details match those given by Mr Beech - and who knew the defendant as a child - but he was never abused in the way that was alleged.

In court, Mr Beech said he had used the name Aubrey as a "pseudonym" for John.

But he accepted this was based on "a real person called Aubrey".

He accepted giving information about the real Aubrey knowing he had nothing to do with any of the allegations.

"It wasn't a deliberate act on my part," he told jurors.

The prosecutor replied: "Well it wasn't an accident was it, Mr Beech?"

The defendant said he had been "pressed" for a name, but Mr Badenoch said he had gone to the police voluntarily.

"In this interview what you have said is untrue".

"Yes," the defendant said.

"You are just using Aubrey at this time and got caught out later," Mr Badenoch told the defendant.

Mr Beech denied this was the case.

Image copyright Carl Beech/Facebook Image caption In 2016, when the investigation into Mr Beech's claims ended, the Met asked Northumbria Police to investigate the accuser himself

Jurors were also shown a document written by Mr Beech and recovered from his home, describing various allegations of abuse from a first person perspective, in which the name Aubrey was repeatedly used.

One section has the narrator recount being hospitalised for two weeks with "a bleed in my head", before being discharged and raped by his father.

Mr Beech said this section was actually about the real life John and it was a "private document" but he "might have used it as a blog".

Asked why it was written in the first person, Mr Beech said "it enabled me to detach myself from it".

'Just fiction'

Mr Beech also told the court he was also abused by "diplomats" from the US and Saudi Arabia.

Jurors have previously heard that - in all his police interviews with Wiltshire and the Met - Mr Beech refused to provide details about the foreigners, claiming he was afraid of doing so.

Mr Badenoch said "this was just you putting forward falsehoods" and seeking to add "credence to your story by introducing people who were just fiction".

The defendant said this was untrue.

When pressed by Mr Badenoch QC for locations where he claims to have been abused by the diplomats, the defendant said at hotels such as the Hilton and the Ritz, the Saudi Embassy, and the US ambassador's residence in London, Winfield House.

He said the American who abused him was called John Louis - and that the Saudis were called Abdullah and Turki.

The trial continues.