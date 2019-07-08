Image copyright PA Media

Ex-model Heather Mills said she feels vindicated after settling her phone-hacking case against the News of the World for a "substantial" sum.

An apology from News Group Newspapers to her and her sister, Fiona Mills, was read out at a High Court hearing.

The publisher offered "sincere apologies" for "distress caused to them by the invasion of their privacy".

Ms Mills said her charity work suffered due to the "destruction" of her reputation.

Speaking outside court after the case, she said: "The feeling that I have is one of joy and vindication".

She said her "motivation to win the decade-long fight stemmed from a desire to obtain justice".

Ms Mills said the phone hacking had "an extremely detrimental impact on my personal life and that of my family".

She said it had also adversely affected her landmine and animal charities and their "ability to raise funds".