Image copyright EPA Image caption Sir John Sawers said there was anxiety in Whitehall about the outcome of the Conservative Party leadership contest

The UK is going through a "political nervous breakdown", the former head of British intelligence has said.

Speaking on the Today programme, Sir John Sawers said the UK could have a prime minister who does "not have the standing that we have become used to in our top leadership".

It comes as the Jeremy Hunt and Boris Johnson battle it out to be the next leader of the Conservative Party.

The former MI6 chief was also critical of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

It follows an article in the Times newspaper quoting unnamed senior civil servants, who said Mr Corbyn was "too frail" to become prime minister, "physically or mentally".

In a surprisingly frank exchange, Sir John said there were concerns in Whitehall about the direction the country is heading in.

"We have potential prime ministers being elected by the Conservative Party now, [and] in the shape of the leader of the opposition, who do not have the standing that we have become used to in our top leadership."

'Democracy may frighten him'

Speaking about Brexit, the former spy-master said former prime minister David Cameron was "unwise" to call the EU referendum in 2016, adding that it had left the country "badly divided" and the UK's standing in the world "severely diminished".

"It is not surprising that the people who have devoted themselves to serving the interests of this country are concerned about the direction in which the country is going."

Mr Johnson's campaign manager Iain Duncan Smith, a committed Brexiteer, hit back at Sir John's remarks: "Actually I think he might be going through a political nervous breakdown," he told the Today programme.

"The reality is that the expression of democracy may well frighten him slightly."