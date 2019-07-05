Tommy Robinson guilty over Facebook broadcast

Image copyright AFP

Ex-English Defence League leader Tommy Robinson has been found in contempt of court for his Facebook Live broadcast of defendants in a criminal trial.

High Court judges ruled his conduct "amounted to a serious interference with the administration of justice".

He was found guilty of interfering with the trial of a sexual grooming gang at Leeds Crown Court in May 2018.

The court ruled that Robinson committed contempt by breaking reporting restrictions.

The 36-year-old, from Luton, had denied any wrongdoing, saying he did not believe he was breaching reporting restrictions and only referred to information that was already in the public domain.