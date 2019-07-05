Image copyright Getty images

British policing resources have been "drained to dangerously low levels", five ex Met Police chiefs have warned.

The former commissioners, who ran London's police force from 1993 to 2017, said cuts had "contributed to the feeling of lawlessness" generated by knife crime and "county lines drugs."

They called for a royal commission on policing and the possible ending of the "fragmented" system of 45 area forces.

The Home Office said it is increasing funds and working on a smarter system.

In a letter to The Times newspaper, the former Scotland Yard chiefs - and three other former senior officers - said the loss of more than 30,000 officers and support staff in recent years had left the public with "perilously low expectations".

The cuts along with the "virtual destruction" of neighbourhood policing and the "undermining" of powers - such as stop and search - had taken their toll, they said.

The retired officers said the next prime minister will "inherit the urgent task of restoring confidence".

But they did not believe it could be restored by what they describe as a "fragmented" system comprising more than 40 territorial police forces.

Who signed the letter?

Metropolitan Police commissioners

Lord Condon (1993-2000)

Lord Stevens of Kirkwhelpington (2000-05)

Lord Blair of Boughton (2005-08)

Sir Paul Stephenson (2009-11)

Lord Hogan-Howe (2011-17)

Other senior officers

Sir Keith Povey, HM chief inspector of constabulary (2002-05)

Sir Hugh Orde, president, Association of Chief Police Officers (2009-16)

Sir Mark Rowley, assistant commissioner specialist operations, Metropolitan Police (2011-18)

The rebuke comes after the chief inspector of constabulary warned public safety could be at risk unless urgent reforms are made.

In his annual assessment of policing in England and Wales, Sir Thomas Winsor said there had been a 19% drop in police funding since 2010-11.

"There are indications that some forces are straining under significant pressure as they try to meet growing complex and high-risk demand with weakened resources," he said.

Sir Thomas called on politicians, police and crime commissioners and chief constables to "make bold, long-term decisions".

His proposals to improve policing included "considerable investment in technology to keep up with and get ahead of emerging online offending".

Image copyright Reuters

Last week, the current Met Police Commissioner, Cressida Dick, said too many crimes are being left unsolved.

During a speech about the future of policing in England and Wales, she admitted that national detection rates for some offences were "woefully low".

She added: "The courts are emptying, not filling. It is not good and I am not proud of it."

What do the Tory leadership contenders say?

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Jeremy Hunt: 'The reduction in police numbers went too far'

On Thursday, Boris Johnson promised to recruit 20,000 more police officers over three years in order to help with "rounding up the leaders of the county lines drugs gangs" and help with "proper stop and search".

Last month, his rival, Jeremy Hunt, said he thought the reduction in police numbers "went too far" and committed to increasing police numbers if he becomes prime minister.

He did not give precise figures, saying "work needs to be done."