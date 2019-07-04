Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Government said there are plans to recruit "over 3,500 extra officers and staff"

The criminal justice system has been branded "dysfunctional and defective" by the Chief Inspector of Constabulary.

In his annual report Sir Thomas Winsor warned public safety could be put at risk unless there were urgent reforms to the policing service.

"Bold and long-term decisions" were needed to improve policing and forces need to work closer together, he said.

Policing Minister Nick Hurd said the Government was "working hard to address pressures" on the justice system.

In his annual assessment of policing in England and Wales, Sir Thomas said there had been a 19% drop in police funding since 2010-11.

He added: "There are indications that some forces are straining under significant pressure as they try to meet growing complex and high-risk demand with weakened resources."

Sir Thomas said prison rehabilitation plans and support for inmates once they were released needed to improve.

Image caption Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick wants investment in resources, technology and expertise to drive up clear-up rates

One of Sir Thomas' proposals to improve policing included "considerable investment in technology to keep up with and get ahead of emerging online offending".

It comes after Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick said too many crimes are being left unsolved.

During a speech about the future of policing in England and Wales, Cressida Dick admitted that national detection rates for some offences were "woefully low".

She added: "The courts are emptying, not filling. It is not good and I am not proud of it."