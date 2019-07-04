Image copyright Getty Images

The firearms officer who shot dead the ringleader of the 2017 London Bridge attack thought he would be killed when he challenged him, a jury has heard.

Giving evidence anonymously, the officer identified as BX46 said he feared Khuram Butt would "stab me, kill me and get hold of my weapons".

Butt and two other men had just driven at pedestrians on the bridge and attacked people with knives in Borough Market - killing eight and injuring 48.

All three were shot dead by police.

An inquest is taking place at the Old Bailey into the deaths of the attackers. It is expected to go on for three weeks and, under law, must be heard by a jury.

In just 10 minutes, Khuram Butt, 27, Rachid Redouane, 30, and Youssef Zaghba, 22, ploughed down pedestrians on the bridge and brought chaos to Borough Market, carrying knives and wearing fake suicide belts.

Addressing the court, BX46 said that as he arrived at the scene in an armed response vehicle at the end of a 12-hour shift, he was armed with a Glock 17 pistol, a Taser and a G36 Carbine rifle.

He said he "feared the worst" when the call came in, and that as he approached with his window down, he could hear people saying "they're stabbing people".

He said he then saw an Asian man in a blue Arsenal top holding a large knife in a threatening manner.

Although he couldn't recall the exact words he used, he said he believed he would have shouted: "Armed police, stand still, drop the knife".

Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption Khuram Butt was finally shot dead in Stoney Street, bringing an end to the attack

He said the attacker did not obey the command, so he moved back to create some space between them. But the attacker - later identified as Khuram Butt - came towards him, raising his knife.

"I believe his intention was to use the knife and stab me, kill me and get hold of my weapons. The knife was in a raised position, which gave me great concern," he said.

The officer said he then noticed Butt was wearing what looked like an improved explosive device.

"They looked like vertical tubes, grey, around his chest...he was one to two metres away, a threat to me. Detonation would be fatal." he told the court.

The officer said he was not aiming for a particular part of the body when he pulled the trigger. He fired a number of shots and stopped when the attacker fell to the ground.

The inquest continues.