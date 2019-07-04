UK

Tommy Robinson 'in contempt of court by using Facebook Live'

  • 4 July 2019
Tommy Robinson Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Founder and former English Defence League leader Tommy Robinson was cheered by supporters as he arrived at the Old Bailey in London

Ex-English Defence League leader Tommy Robinson allegedly committed three contempts of court, interfering with the trial of a sexual grooming gang, a court has heard.

Mr Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, confronted defendants outside Leeds Crown Court on Facebook Live, during the case in May last year.

Andrew Caldecott QC said the hour-long video was seen by some 10,000 people live - and many more afterwards.

Mr Robinson denies the allegations.

