Founder and former English Defence League leader Tommy Robinson was cheered by supporters as he arrived at the Old Bailey in London

Ex-English Defence League leader Tommy Robinson allegedly committed three contempts of court, interfering with the trial of a sexual grooming gang, a court has heard.

Mr Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, confronted defendants outside Leeds Crown Court on Facebook Live, during the case in May last year.

Andrew Caldecott QC said the hour-long video was seen by some 10,000 people live - and many more afterwards.

Mr Robinson denies the allegations.