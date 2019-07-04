Tommy Robinson 'in contempt of court by using Facebook Live'
- 4 July 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Ex-English Defence League leader Tommy Robinson allegedly committed three contempts of court, interfering with the trial of a sexual grooming gang, a court has heard.
Mr Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, confronted defendants outside Leeds Crown Court on Facebook Live, during the case in May last year.
Andrew Caldecott QC said the hour-long video was seen by some 10,000 people live - and many more afterwards.
Mr Robinson denies the allegations.