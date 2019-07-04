Royal Marines detain oil tanker on way to Syria
- 4 July 2019
Royal Marines have boarded an oil tanker on its way to Syria thought to be breaching EU sanctions, the government of Gibraltar has said.
Authorities said there was reason to believe the ship, called the Grace 1, was carrying crude oil to the Banyas Refinery in Syria.
The refinery is subject to European Union sanctions against Syria, the chief minister of the government said.
Fabian Picardo commended the bravery of the marines who detained the ship.