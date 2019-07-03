If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

Image copyright Matthew Horwood

Obesity cancer risk warning

About a third of UK adults are obese. And now the charity Cancer Research UK is warning that cases of four of the most common forms of cancer - bowel, kidney, ovarian and liver - are more likely to be caused by being overweight than smoking.

It has launched a billboard campaign, in which it shows mocked-up cigarette packets displaying the message "Obesity is a cause of cancer too". But the charity has been criticised for fat-shaming.

So is this the right approach, or is it wrong - and even damaging - to be so blunt about the risks of obesity?

World Cup semi-final: USA beat England

England were beaten 2-1 by favourites the USA in the first semi-final of the Women's World Cup, having a goal by Ellen White disallowed and captain Steph Houghton having a penalty saved. But manager Phil Neville said the Lionesses couldn't have done any more, adding: "We had the time of our lives." The team move on to the third-place play-off on Saturday, against either the Netherlands or Sweden.

After a night of high drama in Lyon, pundits look at what the team should do next. And BBC Sport asks how far the Lionesses have come under Neville.

EU Commission: Germany's Ursula von der Leyen nominated as president

It's taken a while, but EU leaders have come forward with nominations for most of the top jobs in Brussels. In a surprise move, they chose German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen for European Commission president, which would make her the first woman to hold the role. Here's a potted biography.

Meanwhile, International Monetary Fund managing director Christine Lagarde is nominated as the first woman to head the European Central Bank. Most of the selections have to be ratified by the European Parliament. See the full list here.

'My mother died without telling me I had HIV'

Story by Sheila Kimani

Some parents in Kenya take the secret of their HIV status to their graves, leaving their children ignorant and unwell.

Brian Omondi, who was born with HIV, started taking anti-retroviral (ARV) pills when he was 10. However, it was not until he was 14 when his mother had died that he realised what the pills were for.

Now 22 and an HIV activist working with a church group, he says his condition was not picked up at birth. It was when he went to live with his aunt, after his mother died, that neighbours in the close-knit community got wind of his HIV status and his peers began mocking him.

Read the full article

What the papers say

The BBC's publication of stars' salaries provokes a strong reaction in several newspapers. The Daily Mail calls the figures a "kick in the teeth" for over-75s who are to lose their free TV licences, while the Daily Mirror says a "loophole" is being used to conceal "millions" made by those working for independent production companies creating BBC programmes. Meanwhile, the Daily Telegraph describes England's loss to the USA in the Women's World Cup semi-final as "cruel", with Metro calling the Lionesses the "pride of England".

Daily digest

Libya attack "Dozens killed in air strike" on migrant centre in Tripoli suburb

'Sin taxes' Tory leadership contender Boris Johnson promises review

Census 2020 Donald Trump drops plan for controversial citizenship question

Sara Hinesley A girl with stellar handwriting - but no hands

If you see one thing today

Image copyright Getty Images

Surviving Cambodia's 'Killing Fields'

If you listen to one thing today

Image copyright AFP

Ewine van Dishoeck on cosmic chemistry

If you read one thing today

When council estates were a dream

Lookahead

10:30 England play New Zealand in their final group-stage match of the men's Cricket World Cup.

21:30 The Art Fund Museum of the Year is announced.

On this day

1987 Klaus Barbie, the former Gestapo chief in Lyon, France, is sentenced to life imprisonment for crimes against humanity.

