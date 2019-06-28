Image copyright Getty Images

The family of London Bridge attacker Khuram Butt were not convincing witnesses in court, a coroner has said.

The inquest into the eight victims who died in the June 2017 van and knife attack is expected to end on Friday.

Summing up the evidence, Mark Lucraft, the chief coroner for England and Wales, said each of Butt's family members "accepted that they should now have done more at the time".

"All of the family knew something of his extreme views," he added.

"I have to say, I didn't find any of them convincing witnesses."

Four of Butt's family gave evidence during the inquest at the Old Bailey: his widow Zahrah Rehman, brother-in-law Usman Darr, brother Saad Butt, and sister Haleema Butt.

Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption Khuram Butt, 27, was the ringleader of the three attackers

Mr Lucraft said he could understand the pressures on Saad Butt - whose daughter had been killed in an accident.

But he said: "It seems to me that on the basis of what he accepted he did know of his brother and the worrying views he was espousing, he did very little, if anything, to accurately monitor his brother's movements."

Earlier in the inquest Butt's widow, Ms Rehman, told the court his actions were "disgusting" and their children would never know where his grave was.

She said she would not grieve for his death and also denied prior knowledge of her husband's plot - although she said she had been worried he wanted to go to Syria.

Eight people died when ringleader Butt, 27, alongside Rachid Redouane, 30, and Youssef Zaghba, 22, drove a van into pedestrians on London Bridge before getting out and stabbing people in and around Borough Market. Another 48 people were injured.

The three attackers were shot dead by police less than 10 minutes after the rampage began.

Image copyright Press Association Image caption The victims of the attack clockwise from top left - Chrissy Archibald, James McMullan, Alexandre Pigeard, Sebastien Belanger, Ignacio Echeverria, Xavier Thomas, Sara Zelenak, Kirsty Boden

During the last eight weeks, the inquest has also heard of extraordinary acts of bravery by members of the public and off-duty medics who rushed to help.

Off-duty nurse Helen Kennett, who was out to celebrate her birthday, was stabbed in the neck as she tried to help one the victims.

And another man, an off-duty doctor who having dinner with a friend, begged to be let out of a restaurant on lockdown so he could help injured victims.

Xavier Thomas, 45, Christine Archibald, 30, Sara Zelenak, 21, Sebastien Belanger, 36, James McMullan, 32, Kirsty Boden, 28, Alexandre Pigeard, 26, and Ignacio Echeverria, 39, were all killed.

The inquest continues.