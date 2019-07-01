If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

Hong Kong: Protests mark handover anniversary

It's 22 years since Hong Kong moved from British to Chinese rule and, to mark the anniversary, thousands of people worried about the future of freedom in the city have been holding protests. They're calling for city chief Carrie Lam to resign and a complete withdrawal of plans for an extradition agreement with the rest of China, which they say could be used by Beijing to punish its opponents.

Hong Kong has operated on a "one country, two systems" principle since 1997, allowing it freedoms, including the independence of the judiciary, not seen on China's mainland. The government says it is suspending the extradition bill indefinitely, but this hasn't convinced opponents.

The BBC looks at how apps are powering the "leaderless" protests. And some of the young people taking part give their views.

Tory leadership race: Help for farmers and 'love' for public sector

There are just over three weeks until the new Tory leader and prime minister is announced. With ballot papers still to be sent out, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt is setting out plans to give help worth £6bn to the farming and fishing industries and to help small businesses, if there's a no-deal Brexit. This would "mitigate" the situation, he will say in a speech later.

His rival, Boris Johnson, meanwhile, is offering public sector workers a "fair" pay rise, facilitated by his proposals for boosting the economy, and therefore government funds. "Now that there's money available, we need to show the public sector some love," says supporter Matt Hancock.

So what's the scale of the Brexit task facing Theresa May's successor as PM? And we profile the 160,000 Conservative members choosing him.

EU: Parties fail to fill top jobs

Who will follow Jean-Claude Juncker and his colleagues? Europe's political parties are having trouble deciding the next European Commission president, not to mention filling the other top jobs in Brussels. In fact, there's a special summit going on because they couldn't make a choice in June. And that's had to stop for a few hours. Read all about it here.

How wealthy are you?

By George Bangham, Resolution Foundation

How much wealth do you need to be in the wealthiest part of the population? We break the adult population down into families, and then sort them into 10 equally sized groups - or deciles - based on their wealth.

In 2018-19, you needed wealth of around £670,000 per adult - excluding physical possessions - to get into the richest tenth of families in the UK.

Wealth of £105,000 per adult would put you in the top half of the population. By contrast, debt and a lack of property and pension wealth means the bottom tenth of families have less than £3 per adult.

Read the full article

What the papers say

The Daily Telegraph leads on Jeremy Hunt promising to "turbocharge" the UK economy if he becomes prime minister, while the Times goes with Boris Johnson's campaign saying public sector pay freezes will end. Elsewhere, the Daily Mail says Labour is planning to cut children's inheritances. Several papers feature Kylie Minogue's tears of joy as she played on Glastonbury's Pyramid stage - 14 years after having to cancel her headline slot having been diagnosed with breast cancer. And the Daily Star reveals that Carry On films are to make a comeback.

Lookahead

10:00 A two-week public hearing into the Anglican Church by the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse begins.

10:00 The inquest begins into the death of zookeeper Rosa King, who was killed by a tiger at Hamerton Zoo Park, Cambridgeshire, in 2017.

On this day

2004 International space probe Cassini-Huygens reaches Saturn and sends back the closest photographs yet of the planet's rings.

