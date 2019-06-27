Harry and Meghan to visit southern Africa

Image copyright Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have announced they will tour southern Africa in the autumn.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Prince Harry and Meghan said it would be their "first official tour as a family".

The post said the couple were looking forward to raising awareness of the work local communities are doing "across the Commonwealth and beyond".

During their tour, they will visit South Africa, Malawi, Angola and Botswana.

In 2006, Prince Harry jointly founded Sentebale, a charity helping to support children and young people affected by HIV in Lesotho and Botswana.