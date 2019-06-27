Harry and Meghan to visit southern Africa
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have announced they will tour southern Africa in the autumn.
Sharing the news on Instagram, Prince Harry and Meghan said it would be their "first official tour as a family".
The post said the couple were looking forward to raising awareness of the work local communities are doing "across the Commonwealth and beyond".
During their tour, they will visit South Africa, Malawi, Angola and Botswana.
TRH The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are excited to announce that they have been asked to carry out a tour to Southern Africa this autumn. The Foreign and Commonwealth Office have requested a visit to South Africa 🇿🇦 as well as The Duke carrying out visits to Malawi 🇲🇼 and Angola 🇦🇴. His Royal Highness will also do a short working visit to Botswana 🇧🇼 on route to the other countries. The Duke and Duchess are really looking forward to meeting so many of you on the ground and continuing to raise awareness of the high impact work local communities are doing across the commonwealth and beyond. This will be their first official tour as a family!
In 2006, Prince Harry jointly founded Sentebale, a charity helping to support children and young people affected by HIV in Lesotho and Botswana.