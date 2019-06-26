If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

US-Mexico border: Children back at 'horrific' station

Image copyright Getty Images

About 250 migrant children were moved from a border station in Texas earlier this week after lawyers said they were being "severely neglected", and gave reports of open toilets in cells, lice infestation and an influenza outbreak. But now more than 100 have been returned to the facility in Clint, just outside El Paso, after it made changes to alleviate overcrowding.

The acting commissioner of Customs and Border Protection is to leave his post on 5 July. Meanwhile, the number of immigrants apprehended at the US-Mexico border has reached its highest level since 2006.

The situation has led to a huge row in Washington over funding and policy. We look at why children and their families are being separated.

Speaking to the BBC, one lawyer describes conditions at the Clint facility as "the most degrading and appalling" imaginable.

Moors murderer: Ian Brady had access to vulnerable teens in jail

Together with his girlfriend Myra Hindley, Ian Brady tortured, sexually assaulted and murdered five children during the 1960s. The pair then buried their bodies on Saddleworth Moor, near Manchester. These were among the most notorious crimes of the 20th Century. But the BBC has discovered that, while serving life in prison, Brady was able to mix with borstal boys for more than five years. How was this allowed to happen? Sanchia Berg reports for Radio 4's Today programme.

Tory leadership: Hunt and Johnson argue over Brexit deadline

The two candidates to become the next Tory leader and prime minister go before party members in a Facebook and Twitter hustings later. And, ahead of that, Jeremy Hunt and Boris Johnson are arguing about Brexit, and when it will happen.

Mr Johnson has said the UK must be out of the EU by 31 October, "come what may, do or die". Mr Hunt has called this a "fake deadline", which could trigger a general election, if Parliament decides against a no-deal Brexit. But both contenders say they can renegotiate with Brussels by Halloween.

The EU says otherwise, and that the agreement reached with Theresa May is final. So, asks BBC Europe editor Katya Adler, what's really going on?

And compare Mr Johnson and Mr Hunt using our guide to their backgrounds and policies.

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning

Revenge porn: Government to review law on image-based sexual abuse

Sharing explicit images without consent became illegal in England and Wales in April 2015, with similar laws introduced later in Northern Ireland and Scotland. But it is currently defined as a "communications crime", meaning victims do not get anonymity, unlike victims of sexual abuse. So the government has asked the Law Commission to look at extending the protection.

Have we all underrated the humble pencil?

By Tim Harford

When the great 19th Century American writer Henry David Thoreau made a comprehensive list of supplies for an excursion, he specified obvious items like a tent and matches, and added string, old newspapers, a tape measure and a magnifying glass.

He also included paper and stamps, to make notes and write letters.

Strange, then, that he omitted to mention the very pencil with which he was making the list. Stranger still, when you realise that Thoreau's family made its money by manufacturing high-quality pencils.

The pencil seems fated to be overlooked. It's the theme of an old English riddle: "I am taken from a mine, and shut up in a wooden case, from which I am never released, and yet I am used by almost everybody."

Read the full article

What the papers say

Boris Johnson's pledge to take the UK out of the EU, "do or die", by 31 October is praised by the Daily Express as "bold". But the Guardian says the hardening of his stance is aimed at helping his "faltering campaign", while the Times reports that officials in Brussels have greeted his words with "dismay". Elsewhere, the Daily Telegraph reveals that hundreds of villages have lost their GPs. And the i says the World Cup hopes of England's men's cricket team are "hanging by a thread" after they lost to Australia.

Daily digest

Robots Up to 20 million manufacturing jobs to be lost to automation by 2030, study says

Animal cruelty Worst offenders could get up to five years in jail

Online abuse Westerners "fuelling Philippine child sex video rise"

Luxury holiday Ian Paisley trip "funded by Maldives government minister"

E-cigarettes San Francisco brings in ban until further health tests carried out

If you see one thing today

'I've never had the wish to dress normally'

If you listen to one thing today

Emma Freud talks to Emily Maitlis

If you read one thing today

Image copyright Alamy

How do you win the US presidency?

Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your phone

Lookahead

10:15 Bank of England Governor Mark Carney appears before the Treasury Select Committee to answer questions on the Bank's latest quarterly inflation report.

12:00 Theresa May faces MPs at Prime Minister's Questions.

On this day

1959 The Queen and US President Dwight Eisenhower inaugurate the 2,300-mile St Lawrence Seaway in Canada, linking the Atlantic with the Great Lakes of North America.

From elsewhere

Can you legally leave work if it becomes too hot? (Independent)

Ventured and gained: Reinvention after 50 (Washington Post)

How to dress like a 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful (Daily Beast)

Are these really Britain's 10 most 'powerful' people? (Daily Mail)