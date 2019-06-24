Is it OK to tell someone to 'man up'?

Image copyright Reuters

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt's use of the term "man up" in an article for the Times has been criticised for being "archaic" and "damaging" to young boys and girls.

Mr Hunt wrote in the paper that his rival for the leadership of the Conservative Party, Boris Johnson, should not be "a coward", "man up", and take part in a TV debate with him.

Sky News has proposed putting on a head-to-head debate between the two men, but Mr Johnson had "so far declined" its invitation.

The channel said it would have to cancel the special programme unless the former foreign secretary takes part.

Michael Conroy, whose organisation Men At Work helps boys and young men deal with issues around masculinity and feminism, said he is often analysing phrases like "man up" and "grow a pair" in his work.

He said the use of "man up" by the foreign secretary was "disappointing".

"Today, tomorrow and the day after, I'll be talking to young men about how phrases like 'man up' are harmful and asking them what they think about it, but the potential future prime minister has given it a green light and that's really, really counter-productive," he said.

"There's a real push, it seems, at the moment, about male mental health about acknowledging vulnerability, but then we just keep coming back to these high profile voices using careless phrases."

Kate Halls, a mother from Derbyshire, said she was "disgusted" by Mr Hunt's language.

"It's a phrase I would never want anyone to utter to my son," she said.

"It's stunning that a man vying for leadership uses such archaic, damaging, gender-stereotypical language.

"His uttering that phrase undermines the work so many people, organisations and communities are doing to deal with toxic gender bias and labelling in society."

Mr Hunt's language has made some people question his awareness around issues that matter to members of the public.

Dr Anna Notaro, senior lecturer and equality officer at the University of Dundee, said the criticism "has to do with the justifiable expectations on the part of the public to have all politicians, and potential leaders of the country especially, able to display some degree of cultural sensitivity."

However, others have defended Mr Hunt, saying his comment was "relatively harmless".

Richard Joy, founder of the Recovering Man website, believes the criticism of Mr Hunt's comment is politically motivated.

"The context in which he used it was regarding Boris debating him, so the implication was to be open to criticism, courageous and strong as a leader - fine traits for a man in my eyes," he said.

Mr Joy said the view of masculinity as something "rigid and anxiety-inducing" was not always correct, and that a broader definition is needed.

"If you're open to seeing masculinity in a broader definition than the one we tend to gravitate towards these days, 'man up' is a positive term."