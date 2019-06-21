Image copyright ardenpersonnel_jobs/Instagram Image caption Meet Penny and Champ, a West Highland White Terrier and a Maltese/miniature Poodle mix

You know why you clicked on this link.

You are here because you want to see some funny pictures of dogs looking serious and standing on keyboards.

Well, we have got them, but we have also got some pictures of pups with important jobs, such as service dogs and police dogs.

So settle in for some dog snaps to mark 'Bring Your Dog to Work Day', which was established in 1999 by Pet Sitters International to promote dog adoptions.

Image copyright Gemma Down Image caption Buzz, named after an astronaut and a space ranger, loves working from home

Gemma Down told the BBC it is "definitely easier" working from home, as she does, if you a have a dog to keep you company.

"It can get kind of lonely," she said. "He also makes me actually get up from my desk and walk outside.

"The only difficulty is being in a customer-facing role when he decides to let me know very vocally there is a squirrel outside whilst I'm on the phone!"

We’ve entrusted our Insta password to 12/10 good dog Indiana to celebrate #TakeYourDogtoWorkDay. He and his human Kay-Anne are part of our specialist Urban Search and Rescue Canine Squad & Indiana can’t wait to show everyone what a clever boy he is. 1 like = 1 pat pic.twitter.com/llL9OSgTsa — Qld Fire & Emergency (@QldFES) June 20, 2019 Report

Image copyright Mayor of London/Instagram Image caption Even Mayor of London Sadiq Khan got in on the action by greeting London Fire Brigade's Simba

Image copyright ember_crisis_response/Instagram Image caption Ember is a crisis response dog in Victoria, Australia, here helping to check equipment