The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are to split from the charity they shared with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to set up their own foundation.

Prince Harry and Meghan will break away from the Royal Foundation, which Prince William and Catherine will stay with.

The Royal Foundation said the change would "better align" the couples' charitable activities.

The couples will continue to work together on initiatives such as the Heads Together mental health campaign.