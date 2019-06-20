Harry and Meghan split from William and Kate joint charity
- 20 June 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are to split from the charity they shared with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to set up their own foundation.
Prince Harry and Meghan will break away from the Royal Foundation, which Prince William and Catherine will stay with.
The Royal Foundation said the change would "better align" the couples' charitable activities.
The couples will continue to work together on initiatives such as the Heads Together mental health campaign.