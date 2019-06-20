Image copyright PA Image caption Former MP Harvey Proctor has been giving evidence as a witness in the trial of Carl Beech

A former MP broke down in court as he recalled being "falsely" named a child murderer and paedophile by a man later charged with lying over the claims.

Harvey Proctor was giving evidence as a witness in the trial of Carl Beech, 51, who has been accused of lying to police about an alleged VIP paedophile ring.

Mr Beech accused Mr Proctor of being involved in two murders and multiple counts of abuse in the 1970s and 1980s.

Mr Beech denies 12 counts of perverting the course of justice and one of fraud.

Mr Proctor broke down in tears when describing the moment he first saw media coverage of his home being searched by police.

Giving evidence at Newcastle Crown Court, the former Conservative MP was asked by prosecutor Tony Badenoch QC how he felt about being accused of "the murder of children and of sadistic sexual offending".

He replied: "The allegations are wrong, malicious, false, horrendous."

Image copyright CPS Image caption Carl Beech, pictured in a 2014 police interview, denies fraud and perverting the course of justice

Mr Beech, from Gloucester, was known by the name "Nick" when his claims were first reported in the media.

He is on trial accused of lying about being sexually abused by a group of well-known figures from politics, the media and intelligence. He also told police he had witnessed three boys being murdered.

His claims led to the Metropolitan Police's Operation Midland, which cost £2m and ended without any charges.

As well as Mr Proctor, among the people he accused were former prime minister Sir Edward Heath and former home secretary Lord Brittan.

Jurors heard that Mr Proctor's home in Leicestershire was raided by police on 4 March 2015. He was living and working at the Belvoir Castle estate at the time, having left Parliament in 1987.

Detectives did not disclose the details of the allegations against him during the 15-hour search, Mr Proctor said.

Image copyright Julia Quenzler Image caption Harvey Proctor giving evidence as Carl Beech looks on

Before they left, he said a reporter from internet news agency Exaro had telephoned and emailed his office asking about the search.

Mr Proctor became tearful when he described waking the next morning to discover the BBC reporting news about his home being searched in relation of claims of abuse and murder.

"I looked up at the television to see my face looking back at me", he said, adding he then called the Radio 4 Today programme and said publicly - during a radio interview - that he had been plunged into a "horrendous irrational nightmare" and "was not guilty of any of the allegations".

Police statement 'extraordinary'

Mr Proctor said intense media interest following the police raid led to him losing his job. He then decided he "wasn't safe" in the UK and moved to Spain, the court heard.

He told jurors that "the Metropolitan Police believed the allegations against me were credible and true".

The witness said a senior Met officer - Det Supt Kenny MacDonald - had given a press conference early in the inquiry and described the claims in such terms.

"I thought it was an extraordinary statement to be made by any police officer at the start of a police investigation", he said, adding that he had not realised the detective was talking about him when he first saw it.

He returned to the UK to be interviewed by police on 18 June 2015. In the days beforehand, his solicitors showed him a document setting out the claims that detectives wanted to ask about: three allegations of murder and several allegations of sexual abuse of children.

"These were horrendous, horrible, heinous allegations," Mr Proctor told the jury. "These are the worst things that one person can say against another. It was all untrue."

The witness said he was "relieved" to finally know what he was accused of so that he could "fight back against these false allegations".