Campaigners have won a legal challenge at the Court of Appeal over the UK government's decision to allow arms sales to Saudi Arabia.

Campaign Against Arms Trade (CAAT) argued the decision to continue to license military equipment for export to the Gulf state was unlawful.

It said there was a clear risk the arms might be used in a serious violation of international humanitarian law.

Judges said licences should be reviewed but would not be immediately suspended.

Giving judgment in London, Master of the Rolls Sir Terence Etherton said the government "must reconsider the matter" and estimate any future risks.