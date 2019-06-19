The BBC has defended its vetting process after it emerged a guest on its leadership debate show had shared allegedly anti-Semitic tweets.

Imam Abdullah Patel said he was sure he had not criticised his Jewish "brothers", but stood by criticism of Israeli policy.

A BBC spokesperson said: "Had we been aware of the views he expressed there he would not have been selected."

Mr Patel has also been suspended as deputy head of a girls' school.

The BBC said the tweets had come to light after he reactivated a previously inactive Twitter profile in the aftermath of Tuesday's debate, and had not been visible to its researchers before then.

Al-Ashraf primary school in Gloucester released a statement saying Mr Patel had been suspended "from all school duties" while it investigated comments attributed to him in the media.

Skip Twitter post by @jonkay01 Imam who appeared on BBC leaders debate last night has been suspended from teaching at school in Gloucester following media revelations about his previous tweets. pic.twitter.com/lNYRHwEvVG — Jon Kay (@jonkay01) June 19, 2019 Report

Speaking to BBC Radio Gloucestershire, Mr Patel said he had a very good relationship with the Jewish community.

"The criticism was not of the Jewish community because if you go through my tweets, you'd see support for the Jewish community," he said.

"They're our brothers and sisters, and the Jewish community and I - especially in Gloucester - work very closely together. We actually visited a synagogue just a while ago."

However, he said he stood by any criticism of "Israel's policy".