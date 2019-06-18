Image copyright Getty Images

EuroMillions players have been urged to check their tickets after the UK winner of a £123m jackpot failed to come forward and claim their prize.

A single ticket scooped last Tuesday's £123,458,008 prize - the third biggest in the draw's history.

It is not yet known whether the winner is an individual or a syndicate.

Operator Camelot said the ticketholder may be unaware they had won and urged players to "check, double-check and triple-check" their tickets.

The company could only reveal at this stage that the ticket was bought at a National Lottery retailer, rather than online.

However, the area where the ticket was bought will be revealed in around a week's time if no valid claim has been lodged by then.

'Champagne on ice'

The owner of the winning ticket matched all five main numbers and two Lucky Stars in the 11 June draw.

The winning numbers on that date were 25, 27, 39, 42 and 46, with Lucky Stars 11 and 12.

Andy Carter, senior winners' adviser at the National Lottery, said: "A week has slipped by and winners may have been going about their everyday routine completely unaware of this amazing change of fortune.

"The ticket was bought in-store so players should check the places they usually keep their tickets and make sure they've checked them all.

"We have the champagne on ice and our fingers crossed that the lucky winner comes forward to claim their win soon."

This is the fourth EuroMillions jackpot win in the UK this year.