If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

Tory leadership race: Rivals clash over Brexit

The five men left in the contest to become the next Conservative leader and prime minister face a third MPs' ballot today, with the person in last place being eliminated. Dominic Raab was knocked out of the race yesterday, meaning he didn't take place in last night's BBC TV debate.

So how did it go? There was plenty of toing and froing on Brexit, particularly on whether the UK could leave the EU by 31 October. Boris Johnson - the frontrunner, who got 126 votes in Tuesday's ballot - called this "eminently feasible". But Rory Stewart ruled out supporting a "damaging and unnecessary" no-deal exit.

However, Sajid Javid said a deadline would "focus minds" and Jeremy Hunt told viewers he would back no deal as a "last resort". And Michael Gove said, as PM, he would be prepared to delay Brexit by a few days to get the best result. BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg gives her take on events.

BBC Reality Check looks at the candidates' claims to see how they stack up.

And here are five things we learned from the debate.

William and Kate convoy crash: Woman in hospital

An 83-year-old woman is in hospital in a serious condition following a road accident involving the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's motor escort. The accident, involving a marked police motorbike, happened on Monday, when Prince William and Kate were going from London to Windsor. The police watchdog is investigating and Kensington Palace said the royal couple were "deeply concerned and saddened".

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning

Donald Trump: Official 2020 campaign under way

He's been in the White House for almost two-and-a-half years and now he's formally announced that he wants to remain there until the beginning of 2025 by serving a second term. Donald Trump urged supporters at a rally in Florida to help "keep this team in place", as he accused the rival Democrats of wanting to "rip your country apart".

We look back at what people predicted when Mr Trump first announced he was running four years ago. And, with another tough campaign ahead, take a look at some of the things he has said about the Democrats.

Should we dislike the 'Like' button?

By Tim Harford

Social approval can be addictive, and what's a Facebook "like" if not social approval distilled into its purest form? Researchers liken our smartphones to slot machines, triggering the same reward pathways in our brain.

Prof Natasha Dow Schull argues that slot machines are addictive "by design", and that casinos aim to maximise "time on device". They want to keep people in front of their screens, admiring the pretty lights and receiving those dopamine hits.

Social media firms have taken note. More likes, new notifications, even an old-fashioned email - we never know what we'll get when we pick up our phone and pull the lever.

Read the full article

What the papers say

Image copyright Mirror and Daily Telegraph

Metro describes Tuesday's Tory leadership debate on BBC One as a "bunfight", while the Daily Mirror calls the candidates "clueless" and "unable to answer the big questions". But the Daily Telegraph says it went well for Boris Johnson and Rory Stewart. Meanwhile, the Times quotes a Labour source saying leader Jeremy Corbyn is preparing to commit his party to supporting another referendum. And the Daily Star brands TV presenter Jeremy Kyle a "coward" for declining to appear before a committee of MPs.

Daily digest

Vaccines Low trust damaging fight against deadly infections, says study

MH17 plane crash Investigators "expected to name four suspects"

Huge donation Oxford University accepts £150m from US private equity boss

Alcohol Sales drop as minimum pricing kicks in in Scotland

If you see one thing today

Rites of passage, portraits of prom

If you listen to one thing today

Image copyright Getty Images

Why do we care where we came from?

If you read one thing today

My father, the rapist: The hidden victims of Rwanda's genocide

Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your phone

Lookahead

09:30 The Office for National Statistics releases the UK inflation figure for May.

Today Sir Andy Murray makes his return to competitive tennis when he takes part in the men's doubles at Queen's.

On this day

1970 Edward Heath becomes prime minister after a surprise victory for the Conservatives in the general election.

From elsewhere

Inside Spain's far-right battleground (Guardian)

What really happened to MH370? (The Atlantic)

Can marijuana help cure the opioid crisis? (New York Times)

Big earthquakes might make sea level rise worse. Here's how (National Geographic)