Tory leadership: Contenders clash over Brexit

On Tuesday the six remaining candidates to become Conservative leader - and prime minister - go to a second ballot of the party's MPs. On Sunday night five of them - with frontrunner Boris Johnson not taking part - faced each other during a debate hosted by Channel 4. As expected, the testiest exchanges were over Brexit.

International Development Secretary Rory Stewart and Home Secretary Sajid Javid warned against proroguing - formally ending the current session of - Parliament to get through a no-deal Brexit if MPs fail to back an agreement with the EU. But ex-Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab said all options must remain open.

Social care funding and taxation were among the other subjects that came up. Have a look at the key moments.

Another debate - this time including Mr Johnson - will take place on BBC One at 20:00 BST on Tuesday. In the meantime, here are some quick profiles of the Tory contenders.

Meanwhile, Labour deputy leader Tom Watson has urged his party to make the case for the UK remaining in the EU "strongly".

So, amid all the arguments, what's likely to happen next with Brexit?

Teenagers 'paid money to stab other youths'

The BBC has discovered that teenagers in Liverpool are being paid up to £1,000 by gang bosses to stab other young people. So-called "elders" want to distance themselves from violence, from fear of arrest, and so are ready to give the money, the Beyond Today podcast found. This follows government data showing almost three-quarters of people caught with knives and offensive weapons in England and Wales last year were first-time offenders.

Hong Kong: More protests against China extradition plan

Demonstrations have been taking place once more on the streets of Hong Kong against a proposed extradition agreement with mainland China. Prominent activist Joshua Wong has been freed from jail and has called for the city's leader, Carrie Lam, to resign. Here's all you need to know about the protests.

The family-of-four living off-grid

By Michael Cowan, Victoria Derbyshire programme

"The leap - handing your notice in, going off and not having a job - that's scary." Charis Watkinson, 34, is reflecting on her and husband Matthew's decision two years ago to give up their jobs as vets and their lives in Essex to go completely "off-grid".

The couple now live in rural Pembrokeshire with their two children - Elsa, five, and 18-month-old Billy. Their home, Beeview Farm - named after the bees they keep for honey - is so remote and hilly that they direct visitors to a field so they can be picked up in a 4x4. The family generate their own electricity from solar panels and gas from their food waste.

Read the full article

What the papers say

The Daily Mirror dubs Boris Johnson "chicken" for not taking part in Channel 4's Tory leadership debate, while the Daily Express says his rivals ganged up in an effort to stop the frontrunner making further progress. The Times, meanwhile, runs a piece by Health Secretary Matt Hancock, who dropped out of the race on Friday and is now backing Mr Johnson. Meanwhile, the i says outgoing PM Theresa May is trying to secure a lasting legacy by outlining plans to improve young people's mental health. And the Sun says "safety bods" have banned a carpenter from sweeping his factory floor.

