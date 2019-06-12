EuroMillions winner to claim £123m prize

Image caption The lucky winner will be among some of the richest in the country along with the likes of Earl Spencer, EL James and Jimmy page

A single ticketholder in the UK has won a staggering £123m Euromillions jackpot in Tuesday night's draw.

Camelot has confirmed the winner will collect the third biggest Euromillions jackpot in the UK since the draw launched in 2004.

The main numbers picked were 25, 27, 39, 42 and 46, with 11 and 12 being picked for the Lucky star numbers.

The ticketholder is yet to be named and it is unknown if it is a single person, a family or a syndicate.

If the winner is an individual, their new found fortune would also catapult them into the Sunday Times' Rich List of the 1,000 wealthiest people living in the UK or with British business links.

With at least £123m now in the bank, their riches can now be compared to Fifty Shades of Grey author EL James (£127m), Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page (125m) and Earl Spencer, brother of the late Diana, Princess of Wales (£125m).

Colin and Chris Weir, from Largs in North Ayrshire, Scotland, won £161m in 2011, making them the current record holders for the biggest ever lottery win in the UK.

The couple, who announced they were divorcing in April, made a £1m donation to the Scottish National Party following their lottery win.

In 2012, Adrian and Gillian Bayford, from Suffolk, took home more than £148m. Mr Bayford invested some of his winnings in buying and running a record shop. The couple separated a year later.

Although Euromillions is played in nine European countries, four of the biggest jackpots in 2019 have been claimed in the UK.

Prior to the this week's draw, the biggest prize in 2019 was in a special draw on New Year's Day. Patrick and Frances Connolly from Northern Ireland won the £114.9m prize.

Ade Goodchild, from Hereford, banked £71m in March and an anonymous ticket-holder bagged £35.2m in April.