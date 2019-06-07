Brother of London Bridge killer says sorry

Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption Khuram Butt booked a trip to Turkey, but his wife told an inquest she feared he would go on to Syria

The brother of the leader of the London Bridge attack has said his family are sorry from the depths of their hearts.

Addressing the families of the eight people who died, Saad Butt said if he could turn back time he would change places with every one of them.

At the inquest into their deaths, he said his brother, Khuram, had been "the life and soul of the party".

But he had started expressing extreme views after becoming angry over events in Syria.

He said: "Sorry. Sorry from the depths of my heart, and on behalf of my family.

"If I could turn back time I would change places with every one of you, even if it meant losing my life to my own brother."

At one point the family had intervened to take away Khuram Butt's passport, and that of his wife and baby boy, because they were worried he would take them to join the Islamic State group in Syria.

Saad Butt said he continued monitoring his brother, but never called the authorities.

Breaking down into tears, Saad Butt described the early hours of the Sunday morning when he realised what his brother had done.

"His daughter was only one month at the time," he said. "Only God knows what he was thinking."