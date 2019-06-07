Image copyright PA

Police investigating the Grenfell Tower fire say they have carried out 13 interviews under caution.

The Metropolitan Police would not confirm the number of people who had been interviewed but said more interviews were scheduled.

It added more than 7,100 statements had been taken from "witnesses, community and family members, emergency services personnel" and "other sources".

The fire, which destroyed the London block on 14 June 2017, left 72 dead.

In March, police said no charges were likely to be brought for at least the next two years.