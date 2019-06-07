More than 1,000 people have been recognised in the Queen's Birthday Honours list.

The majority of recipients are people who have undertaken outstanding work in their communities. But here are some of the better-known names.

Olivia Colman

Occupation: Actress - Oscar and Bafta winning star of The Favourite

Honour: CBE for services to drama

Quote: "I'm totally thrilled, delighted and humbled to be in the company of these incredible people, most of whom have been nowhere near as visible as I have, but should be - and hopefully now will be. It's such an honour."

Bear Grylls

Occupation: Adventurer, Chief Scout and television presenter

Honour: OBE for services to young people, the media and charity

Quote: "This really is a huge honour and it's something, if I'm honest, that I never expected to happen.

"But I really do feel it's a team effort, this award is for every one of those incredible Scout volunteers... so if you're a Scout volunteer, congratulations, we share this one together."

M.I.A.

Occupation: Rapper, singer and songwriter

Honour: MBE for services to music

Elvis Costello

Occupation: Musician

Honour: OBE for services to music

Lee Child

Occupation: Author of the Jack Reacher series

Honour: CBE for services to literature

Quote: "Someone read my books and enjoyed them enough to put my name forward for this great honour, which in itself is all a writer could ask for."

Ama Agbeze

Occupation: Netball player. Captain of the England women's team when they won gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games

Honour: OBE for services to netball

Simon Russell Beale

Occupation: Actor known for his Shakespearean roles at the Royal Shakespeare Company and National Theatre. Winner of two Bafta TV awards and two Laurence Oliver awards

Honour: CBE for services to drama

Rachel Whiteread

Occupation: Sculptor, the first woman to win the Turner Prize in 1993

Honour: Damehood for services to art

Joanna Trollope

Occupation: Author of The Rector's Wife and A Village Affair

Honour: CBE for services to literature

Griff Rhys Jones

Occupation: Comedian, writer, actor and presenter, who became a household name in the 1980s with Not The Nine O'Clock News and Alas Smith and Jones

Honour: OBE for services to the National Civic Society Movement, charity and entertainment

Alfie Boe

Occupation: Singer and actor known for his role in the musical Les Miserables

Honour: OBE for services to music and charity

Georgia Hall

Occupation: Golfer who won the 2018 British Open

Honour: MBE for services to golf

75%Given for work in the community 508 Women (47%)

10.4% BAME background

920 OBEs, MBEs or BEMs

153Dames, Knights or CBEs Source: Cabinet Office

