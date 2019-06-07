Image copyright Getty Images

Oscar-winner Olivia Colman has been made a CBE and adventurer Bear Grylls an OBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours - alongside hundreds of campaigners and volunteers.

Sculptor Rachel Whiteread, Confederation of British Industry chief Carolyn Fairbairn, and Maggie's cancer centres founder Laurie Lee are among the new dames.

The knighthoods include acclaimed theatre actor Simon Russell Beale and Andrew Parker and Alex Younger, the heads of MI5 and MI6 respectively.

Jack Reacher author Lee Child and novelist Joanna Trollope become CBEs, and musician Elvis Costello, singer Alfie Boe and comedian Griff Rhys Jones OBEs.

Rapper Mathangi Arulpragasam - aka M.I.A. - is now an MBE.

Colman, who won an Academy Award and Bafta this year for portraying Queen Anne in The Favourite and is soon to play Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown, is recognised on the list for services to drama under her real name Sarah Sinclair.

Colman said she was "thrilled, delighted and humbled to be in the company of these incredible people, most of whom have been nowhere near as visible as I have, but should be".

The honour for Grylls, the Chief Scout, is for services to young people, the media and charity and he said: "I really do feel it's a team effort, this award is for every one of those incredible Scout volunteers."

Getty Images Birthday Honours 2019 1,073 Recipients

75%Given for work in the community 508 Women (47%)

10.4% BAME background

920 OBEs, MBEs or BEMs

153Dames, Knights or CBEs Source: Cabinet Office

In sport, there are MBEs for golfer Georgia Hall, the British Open champion, ex-England netball captain Ama Agbeze, and Kyle Coetzer, skipper of Scotland's cricket squad.

Game of Thrones

Sonia Watson, chief of the Stephen Lawrence Charitable Trust, who is trying to increase diversity in architecture in memory of the murdered teenager who aspired to join the profession, becomes an OBE.

Fifteen foster carers who have looked after more than 1,000 children between them become MBEs.

Overall, 1,073 people are on the main honours list. About 75% are recognised for work in their community and 47% of the total are women.

The Foreign Office has announced an additional 80 honours, and separate lists cover gallantry awards for police, ambulance and fire staff and military service personnel.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption CBI chief Carolyn Fairbairn and Turner Prize winner Rachel Whiteread are new dames

Image caption Actor Simon Russell Beale has been knighted

The man who invented the Tunnock's Teacake in 1956 is knighted for services to business and charity. Boyd Tunnock, 86, who heads the South Lanarkshire sweet firm, said: "When you get to my age, very few things surprise you but this certainly did."

The international success of the British TV industry is acknowledged, with Blue Planet producer Alistair Fothergill; Andrew Harries, the producer behind The Crown, and Richard Williams, boss of Northern Ireland Screen - known for its involvement in Game Of Thrones - made OBEs.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption A CBE for costume chairman Tim Angel

Author and broadcaster Bettany Hughes becomes an OBE for services to history.

And in the week of the 75th anniversary of D-Day, Dan Snow, presenter of the BBC documentary about the operation, The Last Heroes, becomes an MBE.

There is a CBE for Terence Whittles, national chairman of the Royal British Legion, and an MBE for Sidney Roffey of the British Evacuees Association.

Seven Holocaust survivors who recount their experiences to school pupils across the UK receive British Empire Medals.

Knighthoods for MPs

From the world of science and technology, Shane Legg, co-founder of AI firm DeepMind; former UK Space Agency chair David Southwood, and Sophie Wilson, who helped create the first Acorn Micro computer in 1979, all become CBEs.

Knighthoods go to the head of the NHS's 100,000 Genomes Project, Prof Mark Caulfield, and Oxford University professor Peter Donnelly for his research on human genetics in disease.

Prof Marie Le Quere of the University of East Anglia is made a CBE for her work on climate change.

Physicist Dr Paul Collier, who as head of the beams department at Cern in Switzerland worked on the Large Hadron Collider breakthrough, becomes an OBE on the Foreign Office list.

Image caption History programme presenters Bettany Hughes and Dan Snow both make the list

The OBEs for London-based Nimco Ali and Leyla Hussein recognise their campaign against female genital mutilation and gender inequality.

There is a damehood for Prof Charlotte Watts, a leading expert on domestic violence, and Prof Michele Burman, of the University of Glasgow, becomes a CBE for her work on gender-based violence.

Sara Thornton, the anti-slavery commissioner and ex-chair of the National Police Chiefs' Council, becomes a dame, and Police Service of Northern Ireland Chief Constable George Hamilton is knighted.

Image copyright PA Image caption Sonia Watson's work as chief of the Stephen Lawrence Charitable Trust has been recognised

Knighthoods for parliamentary and political service go to George Howarth, Labour MP for Knowsley; Lib Dem MP for North Norfolk Norman Lamb, and former Labour MP Brian Donohoe, who represented Central Ayrshire and Cunninghame South.

The outgoing Conservative MEP for the North West, Jacqueline Foster, is made a dame, and Labour MEP for Wales Derek Vaughan, who is also stepping down, a CBE.

The founder of Operation Black Vote campaign, Simon Woolley, is knighted for services to race equality.

'Immensely proud'

The arts honours include CBEs for veteran photographer Terence O'Neil and producer Mitch Murray, who wrote hits for Gerry and the Pacemakers.

Meanwhile, ex-Undertones singer turned industry executive Feargal Sharkey becomes an OBE, and singer-songwriter Andrew Roachford an MBE.

There are OBEs too for Tipping the Velvet author Sarah Walters and Bafta-wining TV producer Nicola Shindler.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The long careers of Elvis Costello and Griff Rhys Jones have been recognised with OBEs

BBC Radio Scotland presenter Shereen Nanjiani and former BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra composer-in-residence Anna Meredith become MBEs, and BBC London arts correspondent Brenda Emmanus an OBE for her work in broadcasting and on diversity.

Pianist Joanna MacGregor (CBE), singer Jacqueline Dankworth (MBE) and Good Wife actress Cush Jumbo (OBE) also make the list.

Scotland Women's football coach Shelley Kerr said she was "immensely proud" of her MBE. The same honour goes to her Wales counterpart Jayne Ludlow.

Ex-Manchester United chief executive David Gill and Philip Brook, who oversaw the expansion of the Wimbledon site as chairman of the All England Club, become CBEs.

Former QPR manager Chris Ramsay is made an MBE. The one-time Brighton and Swindon player has championed black and minority ethnic coaches and is recognised for services to football and diversity in sport.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Georgia Hall's MBE follows her successful year

Image copyright PA, Getty Images Image caption Football coaches Chris Ramsey and Shelley Kerr both become MBEs

Christie Spurling, founder of Manchester charity N-Gage which helps students from deprived communities, and Sarah Burns, whose charity Smart Works provides unemployed single mothers in Berkshire with job coaching, become MBEs - among a number of people honoured for promoting social mobility.

There are OBEs for retired police officer David Carney-Haworth and his wife Elizabeth, a headteacher, from Cornwall, who co-founded the Operation Encompass charity to help pupils affected by domestic abuse.

Kathryn and Peter Shipey, from Sunderland, become MBEs. Their campaign encouraged football teams to build sensory viewing rooms in their stadiums to allow fans with autism to follow matches.

The British Empire Medal recipients include Wayne Gruba, who co-founded the Docklands Victims Association in London after a 1996 IRA bombing, 19-year-old Lauren Shea for promoting science and technology to young people in Hampshire, and Thomas McArdle, a street cleaner from Liverpool.

Image copyright PA Image caption The OBEs for Elizabeth and David Carney-Haworth are for their work helping children affected by domestic abuse

The honours system

Image copyright PA

Commonly awarded ranks: