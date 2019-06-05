Image copyright Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

The Queen has paid tribute to the "heroism, courage and sacrifice" of those who died in the D-Day landings.

She was joined by 16 world leaders, including US President Donald Trump, in Portsmouth to commemorate the 75th anniversary of history's largest combined land, air and naval operation.

Mr Trump, on the final day of his state visit to the UK, said D-Day "may have been the greatest battle ever".

Veterans of the landings in Normandy to liberate western Europe also attended.

Quoting a broadcast by her father, King George VI, at the time of the operation in World War Two, the Queen said the veterans of D-Day demonstrated "more than courage and endurance", showing "unconquerable resolve".

"The fate of the world depended on their success," she said. "Many of them would never return, and the heroism, courage and sacrifice of those who lost their lives will never be forgotten."

She thanked them "with humility and pleasure, on behalf of the entire country, indeed the whole free world".

The countries represented at the event have agreed to make a joint statement pledging to ensure the "unimaginable horror" of the war is not repeated.

Called "the D-Day proclamation", the 16 signatories - including the UK and the US - will commit to working together to "resolve international tensions peacefully".

On Thursday, further memorial services are planned to mark the 75 years since the D-Day landings on 6 June 1944 - the start of the campaign to liberate Nazi-occupied north-west Europe.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Veterans went on stage to be honoured by the audience

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mrs May, Prince Charles, the Queen and Mr Trump stood for the UK national anthem

Leaders from every country that fought alongside the UK joined the Queen and the Prince of Wales for the commemorations on Southsea Common.

They included French President Emmanuel Macron, US President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Also attending were German Chancellor Angela Merkel, as well as leaders from Australia, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Greece, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, New Zealand, Poland and Slovakia.

Veterans saluted the crowd, actor Sheridan Smith performed a Dame Vera Lynn song.

Mr Trump read the same prayer given by President Roosevelt in a radio message ahead of the D-Day landings.

Image copyright DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images Image caption The event marks Mrs May's last official engagement as prime minister

The Queen told the crowd she was "delighted" to be able to thank veterans for their service.

She added: "When I attended the commemoration of the 60th anniversary of the D-Day landings, some thought it might be the last such event.

"But the wartime generation, my generation, is resilient."

Getty Images D-Day landings 156,000 allied troops landed in Normandy, across

5 beaches 7,000 ships and landing craft involved and 10,000 vehicles

4,400 from the combined allied forces died on the day

4,000 - 9,000 German casualties

Thousandsof French civilians also died

Members of the armed forces and more than 300 veterans, who are all over 90 years old, also attended the event in Portsmouth - one of the key embarkation points on D-Day.

Hundreds of other veterans are in northern France to mark the occasion there.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Liberal Democrat leader Sir Vince Cable and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn attended the D-Day event after boycotting a state banquet held for the Trumps on Monday

Image copyright CHRIS JACKSON/AFP/Getty Images Image caption Tory leadership rivals Home Secretary Sajid Javid and Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt share a joke

Thousands of members of the public, separated from the VIPs and veterans by a large security fence, watched the events live on big screens on Southsea Common.

A designated protest area was set up in Guildhall Square, more than a mile (1.6km) from the Southsea Common events.

Civic leaders were worried any protests near the main event might upset the veterans.

Image copyright REUTERS/Dylan Martinez Image caption Members of the public sat on Southsea Common to watch the event

Image copyright DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images Image caption On D-Day, Jim Booth, now 97, climbed into a fold-up canoe and shone a beacon out to sea to guide allied craft safely to shore

The event included a flypast of the RAF's Red Arrow team.

A reception with veterans is due to be followed by a meeting of the world leaders to discuss the western alliance and security.

Later in the afternoon, veterans Harry Read, 95, and John Hutton, 94, are due to honour their lost comrades by parachuting into Normandy

Image copyright PA Image caption French President Emmanuel Macron met veterans after taking to the stage to read a letter from an executed French Resistance fighter

Image copyright DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images Image caption The memories of a Royal Navy electrician R G Watts, as he left Southampton to Normandy in June 1944, were read to the crowd

The commemorations to mark the Allied invasion of northern France come a day after Mr Trump had a series of political meetings as part of his three-day state visit to the UK.

Following the commemorations in Portsmouth, Mr Trump will fly to Shannon for his first visit as US president to the Republic of Ireland.