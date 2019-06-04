Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption Khuram Butt was being investigated by MI5 from 2015

The ringleader of the 2017 London Bridge attacks was assessed by MI5 in 2015 as having a "strong" intent to carry out an attack as a "lone actor", an inquest has heard.

A senior officer - identified only as Witness M - said surveillance of Khuram Butt was carried out but it obtained no evidence he was planning an attack.

Eight people were killed in the attack he carried out with Rachid Redouane, 30, and Youssef Zaghba, 22.

Forty-eight others were also injured.

The three men mowed down pedestrians on London Bridge before launching a knife attack in nearby Borough Market.

Police shot and killed the attackers less than 10 minutes after the violence began.

Xavier Thomas, 45, Christine Archibald, 30, Sara Zelenak, 21, Sebastien Belanger, 36, James McMullan, 32, Kirsty Boden, 28, Alexandre Pigeard, 26, and Ignacio Echeverria, 39, were all killed in the attack.

The counter terrorism officer also told the inquest at the Old Bailey he had not been made aware that Butt had appeared in a Channel 4 programme called The Jihadi Next Door in January 2016.

Witness M said the programme was reviewed by another team.

The court has previously heard how Butt appeared in the program for roughly two minutes but was not identified by name.

In the programme Butt was depicted as a willing participant who "condemned the UK government", particularly over its actions in Iraq and Syria.

Last week the lawyer representing several of the victims' families told the court there were "opportunities galore" to identify that the three men were plotting an attack.

Six months after the London Bridge attack, a major review of whether MI5 could have stopped it revealed Butt had been under "active investigation" from mid-2015.

The inquests continue.