Trump visit, day two: President to meet Theresa May

Speaking at the state banquet in his honour at Buckingham Palace, US President Donald Trump praised the "eternal friendship" between his own country and the UK. Later today he and Prime Minister Theresa May will get down to serious talks about its future.

One potential area of contention is climate change. Another is the possible use of the Chinese firm Huawei to help build the UK's 5G network. BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg describes the talks as a "barometer of power", and, with not many days to go until she stands down, Mrs May is somewhat lower on it than Mr Trump. The president will also meet UK business leaders, with the subject of life after Brexit likely to come up.

Elsewhere, a "national demonstration" against the visit takes place in Trafalgar Square from 11:00, with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn - who did no attend last night's dinner - among those addressing the crowd. There will be protests in other towns and cities too.

Top stock-picker suspends flagship fund

Neil Woodford is one of the UK's best known stock-pickers (whose job it is to advise on where clients should put their money), but a rising number of his investors have removed their funds over the past few weeks. In fact, they've taken out about £560m, meaning Mr Woodford has suspended trading in his largest fund. Find out more here.

Waitrose: Bring your own containers

With concern rising over the amount of plastic packaging people use, the supermarket Waitrose is removing it from plants and flowers, and encouraging greater buying of loose fruit and vegetables. The chain will also offer "pick-and-mix" frozen fruit and allow customers to fill their own boxes full of staples like rice, pasta and cereals. But how much good will these, and other measures such as beer and wine refills, do? Greenpeace UK says this is a start, but more needs to be done by all the large supermarkets.

Tiananmen Square: What happened 30 years ago?

No one knows for sure how many people were killed in the nationwide crackdown following the protests in Beijing. At the end of June 1989, the Chinese government said 200 civilians and several dozen security personnel had died.

Other estimates have ranged from hundreds to up to many thousands. In 2017, newly released UK documents revealed that a diplomatic cable from then British Ambassador to China, Sir Alan Donald, said that 10,000 had died.

What the papers say

Donald Trump is everywhere. "Wassup!" is the Daily Star's headline, as it describes the handshake between the US president and the Queen as looking like a fist-bump. The Guardian leads on Mr Trump's "tirade" against London Mayor Sadiq Khan shortly before arriving in the UK, while the Daily Mail calls the Queen and the president "winners" for showing what "leadership really means". And the Daily Mirror predicts that 250,000 people will march in protest against the visit. Elsewhere, the Sun reports that singer-songwriter George Michael left most of his £98m to his family.

Daily digest

Heart attacks "Pumping heart patch" ready for human use, say scientists

Early years Sure Start centres "bring big benefit" but face cuts

Queensland snowfall Icy weather brings warnings in Australia

Travel misery Why do airlines still mislay 25 million bags a year?

Lookahead

Today Britain's Johanna Konta plays last year's runner-up and seventh seed Sloane Stephens in the quarter-finals of the French Open.

Tonight The 17th Sports Book of the Year Awards take place at Lord's cricket ground, in London.

On this day

1977 Five British plane-spotters imprisoned in Greece for spying are released after 10 weeks in jail.

