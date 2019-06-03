If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

Image copyright Reuters

Trump's UK state visit: Pomp, pageantry and protests

After months of discussions and amid huge security, US President Donald Trump is arriving for his three-day state visit to the UK. Monday's highlight will be a dinner in his honour at Buckingham Palace, which First Lady Melania Trump will also attend. Several UK politicians, including the Labour and Liberal Democrat leaders and London's mayor, are boycotting the event.

Protests are planned in many places, including London, Manchester, Belfast, Birmingham and Nottingham. But Mr Trump can be assured of a cordial welcome when he meets the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall for afternoon tea. He and his family will be staying at the US embassy because of refurbishment work at Buckingham Palace.

US presidents don't travel light. Here's a breakdown of the people and equipment crossing the Atlantic with Mr Trump.

Mr Trump has expressed views on Brexit, potential Conservative Party leaders and the Duchess of Sussex. BBC diplomatic correspondent James Landale looks at five potential flashpoints.

Here's all you need to know about the visit.

Tory leadership race: Reduce field, says Brokenshire

So far 13 Conservative MPs have put themselves forward as candidates to replace Theresa May as party leader. And there are likely to be more. Communities Secretary James Brokenshire isn't one of them. He's suggesting a few of the rivals should drop out too, to ensure a speedier, less complex transition.

Have a look at the confirmed and potential runners and riders.

Germany: Merkel government suffers fresh setback

Andrea Nahles, the leader of Germany's Social Democratic Party, has resigned, throwing into doubt the future of the country's governing coalition, in which it is the junior partner. But Chancellor Angela Merkel insists her Christian Democrats will continue to rule, somehow.

Liverpool parties as Klopp's men parade Champions League trophy

What a party. Following Liverpool FC's 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League final, an estimated 750,000 or so people lined the city's streets to watch Jurgen Klopp and his team during their victory parade. Take a look at some of the scenes here.

Giving a voice to missing and murdered women

By Jessica Murphy

It has been almost 50 years since Helen Betty Osborne - a Cree woman who dreamed of becoming a teacher - was abducted and brutally murdered near The Pas, Manitoba, a town deeply divided along racial lines.

In many ways, the death of the 19-year-old was indicative of cases to come - an indigenous teenager forced to leave her remote community, targeted by four men simply because of her race, and a family's long wait for justice.

Read the full article

What the papers say

Donald Trump's state visit to the UK features on most front pages, with the Sun reporting that he is ready for a clash with Theresa May over possibly allowing the Chinese firm Huawei to get involved in building the UK's 5G network. The i says the PM is being urged to confront the president over climate change, while Metro headlines on Mr Trump insisting he didn't call the Duchess of Sussex "nasty", despite his comments being recorded. Elsewhere, the Daily Express says people should change their lifestyles in an effort to reduce the risk of dementia.

Lookahead

10:30 England take on Pakistan at Trent Bridge in their second game of the men's Cricket World Cup.

17:30 A memorial service for those killed in the London Bridge attack of 2017 takes place at Southwark Cathedral.

On this day

1962 130 people are killed as an Air France Boeing 707 bound for Atlanta, Georgia, crashes on take-off from Paris's Orly Airport.

