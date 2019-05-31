Sir Philip Green charged with assault in US

Image copyright Reuters

British retail tycoon Sir Philip Green has been charged in the US with four counts of misdemeanour assault.

The charges come after a pilates instructor in Arizona alleged that he repeatedly touched her inappropriately.

The incidents, which Sir Philip has previously denied, allegedly occurred at the Canyon Ranch resort in Tucson in 2016 and 2018.

Pima County Attorney's Office said each count carries a potential sentence of up to 30 days in jail.

Sir Philip could also face a fine of up to $500 (£400) and up to a year of probation on each count, the attorney's office said.

Sir Philip is the chairman of the Arcadia Group, which owns the High Street chains Topshop, Burton, Dorothy Perkins, Evans, Miss Selfridge, and Wallis.