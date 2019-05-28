Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption "I voted Liberal Democrat" says Alastair Campbell

Tony Blair's former spin doctor says he has been expelled from the Labour Party after voting for the Liberal Democrats in the European elections.

Alastair Campbell, a lead campaigner for another Brexit referendum, said he was "sad and disappointed".

He said he voted Lib Dem "to try to persuade Labour to do right thing", but "always will be Labour" and appeal.

A Labour spokesman said supporting another party was "incompatible with party membership".