An "extremely rare" 200-year-old gold sovereign is being sold by the Royal Mint for £100,000 - but collectors will have hope their luck is in.

The Royal Mint says the George III sovereign was one of 3,574 to be struck in 1819 and there are around only 10 left in the world,

It says the coin is being offered via a ballot on 12 July at a fixed price, reflecting its rarity and high quality.

Potential purchasers will need to apply online before 28 June.

They will also need to have their application approved before the winner is selected at random.

The Royal Mint said the sovereign - minted in the year Queen Victoria was born - has been sourced and verified by its historic coin experts.

Nicola Howell, director of consumer business at the Royal Mint, said the coin was an "incredible opportunity for those who want to own a piece of history".

She said: "We know there are people in the UK and beyond who value such treasures."

The Royal Mint, based in Llantrisant, South Wales, is a company owned by The Treasury.

It produces coins for circulation in the UK and overseas countries, as well as commemorative editions and investment products.

Before it is sold, the 1819 sovereign will be on display at the Royal Mint Experience visitor centre in Llantrisant from 10 June.