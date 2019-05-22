Image copyright GoogleMaps Image caption Geoff Ho was in Black and Blue - next to Borough Market - when the attackers entered

The London Bridge attackers stalked people who were in a bar-restaurant like "predators", a man who was stabbed has told the inquest.

Geoff Ho was in Black and Blue, on the edge of Borough Market, when the three attackers entered with "slow, deliberate predatory movements".

He was among 48 people injured on the evening of 3 June 2017.

Khuram Butt, 27, Rachid Redouane, 30, and Youssef Zaghba, 22, killed eight people with their van and knife attack.

Speaking at the Old Bailey, Mr Ho told the inquest: "It was like they were stalking someone."

He said he refused the attackers' demands to lie down on the floor, saying he knew "if I lay down I'd be dead".

He told the court they were wearing a series of "metal canisters liked baked bean tins" with wires connecting them, which he took to be suicide bombs.

After being told by one of the men to lie on the floor, he told the court he said: "No - you don't have to do this."

He said he thought: "If I rush him he might detonate and kill us all. The only thing I can do is talk to him and hopefully he will go away."

He described the "murderous rage" in the man's eyes.

Mr Ho gave a graphic description of how he was repeatedly stabbed. Eventually he was able to get up and seek help, with his hand clasped around his throat to stop the bleeding.

Image copyright PA Image caption Geoff Ho and his fiancee Cecile De Alenca

The first 10 days of the inquests focused on the eight people killed in the first few minutes of the attack.

The hearing has now begun to look into the next phase - as Redouane, Butt and Zaghba continued stabbing people in bars, restaurants and on the street in the Borough Market area.

Candice Hedge - a waitress at Elliot's Cafe, opposite Black and Blue - described how customers were "scrambling to try to get a safe spot" when the three attackers came in.

She said she remembered seeing "some sort of wires" on one of the men, which she thought looked like an explosive vest.

"They were shouting something along the lines of they were not happy with the way we were living our lives," Ms Hedge added.

Image copyright PA Image caption Mr Ho and Candice Hedge both gave evidence to the inquest on Wednesday

She saw one of the men stab a customer twice in the back and then "the one beside me turned around as if to leave and then he saw me".

She said he stabbed her and she "grabbed a napkin and put it to my neck".

Xavier Thomas, 45, Christine Archibald, 30, Sara Zelenak, 21, Sebastien Belanger, 36, James McMullan, 32, Kirsty Boden, 28, Alexandre Pigeard, 26, and Ignacio Echeverria, 39, were all killed in the attack.

It was brought to an end in less than 10 minutes when the attackers were shot dead.