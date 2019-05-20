A woodland wilderness garden with a royal touch is one of the highlights of this year's RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

The annual display of cutting-edge floral designs offered an early viewing for special guests and the media before the show opens to the general public from Tuesday to Saturday this week.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Dame Judi Dench, whose outfit blended in beautifully, was among the famous visitors who got an early look at the horticultural sights at this year's RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Prince George and Prince Louis spent an hour playing in the Back to Nature garden with their parents

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A rustic treehouse was at the heart of the Duchess of Cambridge's garden

Image copyright PA Image caption The duke and duchess gave the Queen a guided tour

Image copyright EPA Image caption A model blends in with a display of peonies

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Chelsea Pensioners walk past a floral display celebrating the children's TV show Rainbow

Image copyright AFP Image caption The actress and TV presenter Baroness Floella Benjamin created a display called Floella's Future

Image copyright PA Image caption The Facebook Garden: Beyond the Screen, designed by Joe Perkins, is intended to show how gardening and social media can connect people

Image copyright Reuters Image caption A Chelsea Pensioner stops to appreciate a display of roses

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Jazz singer Natalie Rushdie poses as the Lady of the Lake in the Savills and David Huber Garden, designed by Andrew Duff, which celebrates the beauty of trees, plants and grass in urban spaces

Image copyright AFP Image caption A model wears a flower crown by Dean Sharpe's Floral Studio

Image copyright AFP Image caption Children play in the Montessori Centenary Children's Garden, designed by Jody Lidgard

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Gardening Will Save The World by designer Tom Dixon and Ikea presents a vision of the future of urban farming

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A visitor rests in the Harmonious Garden of Life, designed by Laurelie de la Salle to be calming and environmentally sustainable

