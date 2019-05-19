Image copyright @sussexroyal / Chris Allerton

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released new photos from their wedding to mark their first anniversary.

Harry and Meghan posted a compilation of 14 images, including some unseen pictures, on Instagram.

The photo montage is accompanied by the song This Little Light Of Mine, which played as they left St George's Chapel, Windsor, on their big day.

In the post, the couple thanked their followers for "all of the love and support from so many".

They added: "Each of you made this day even more meaningful."

Image copyright @sussexroyal / Chris Allerton Image caption Meghan is pictured in an unguarded moment with her mother Doria Ragland

The pictures include a number of black and white images taken by photographer Chris Allerton, including one in which Meghan is holding hands with her mother Doria Ragland.

A picture of the couple sharing a kiss on the steps as they left St George's Chapel - taken by Press Association photographer Danny Lawson - is also among the images shared.