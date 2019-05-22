If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

Brexit: May's latest offer comes under fire

Theresa May faces MPs later, as she tries to win support for her amended Brexit plan. The prime minister is offering the Commons a vote on whether to hold another referendum and what she calls a "customs compromise". But so far the signs for her are not good.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn says he won't back the Withdrawal Agreement Bill when it's debated and voted on early next month. The DUP, upon whose support the government relies to get its legislation through Parliament, says "fundamental flaws" remain.

And it appears opposition among Conservative MPs is hardening. "The bill is directly against our manifesto," tweeted Boris Johnson, "and I will not vote for it." BBC assistant political editor Norman Smith reports that there will be a fresh attempt today to hold a vote of no confidence in Mrs May's leadership among Tory MPs. This would require a change of party rules, as the PM - who faced such a challenge last year - can't currently face another until December.

BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg looks at what Mrs May's "new deal" has achieved. And BBC Reality Check asks what's changed.

Nike and Adidas call for end to US-China trade war

Some 173 companies, including the footwear giants Nike and Adidas, have written to US President Donald Trump to urge him to reverse his decision to raise tariffs to 25% on Chinese goods worth $200bn (£157.3bn). They call the move "unfathomable", arguing it will hit working-class consumers hard. Mr Trump has told firms they should make more of their goods in the US. So who loses out as a result of the trade war?

Plastic straws and stirrers: Government promises tighter controls

Plastic drink stirrers will be banned from sale in England from April next year, in an effort to reduce waste. The rules on plastic straws will be more complex. Shops will be unable to sell them, but they will be available from registered pharmacies in store and online, as some people with disabilities need them. There will also be changes to the sale of plastic cotton buds. Find out the details here.

'I never met my daughter's dad - she was his dying wish'

By Sarah McDermott, BBC World Service

In 2013, Liat Malka was a single, 35-year-old kindergarten teacher living in southern Israel, when she felt the urgency of her biological clock ticking. "I was worrying about time passing and maybe missing out on motherhood," she says. "So I went to the doctor and did some fertility tests."

When the results came back, they suggested that the number of eggs Liat had left was low. The doctor warned that if she waited for the right person to come along she might not ever become a mother. "So right away I decided that I would do anything I could to have a baby as soon as possible," Liat says. As soon as she arrived home, she went online to explore her options.

What the papers say

"Another fine mess" is the i's headline, as newspapers give their take on Theresa May's latest Brexit offer to MPs. The Daily Telegraph leads on some Conservatives calling for the prime minister to resign, while the Sun reports that she is facing a "coup". The Financial Times describes her proposals as a "final big gamble". Away from Brexit, the Daily Mirror demands more curbs on cyber-bullying. And the Daily Express describes "tears" among staff as the Jamie's Italian chain of restaurants collapses.

Daily digest

Sepsis NHS staff need more training, says quadruple amputee

Uber driver Ex-Somali general was war criminal, US jury finds

European elections Expats in France fear postal votes will not count

Jamie's Italian What went wrong for chef's restaurant chain?

Lookahead

09:30 The Office for National Statistics reveals the Consumer Price Index rate of inflation for April.

14:15 The Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee holds a special evidence session at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, examining the contribution of gardens to the UK economy.

On this day

1981 Peter Sutcliffe, the murderer known as the Yorkshire Ripper, is sentenced to life imprisonment at the Old Bailey.

