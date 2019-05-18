Rallies against the prosecution of former British soldiers who served in Northern Ireland have been held across the UK.

Hundreds of people - many of them waving banners in support of an Army veteran being prosecuted for the murder of two men on Bloody Sunday - protested outside Broadcasting House in London.

One protester said soldiers were being "persecuted" for doing their job.

Rallies were also held in Glasgow, Cardiff, and Northern Ireland.

The protests, organised by Justice for Northern Ireland Veterans, follow the announcement by Defence Secretary Penny Mordaunt earlier this week that British troops and veterans would given stronger legal protections against prosecution - proposals that exclude alleged offences in Northern Ireland.

Six former soldiers who served in Northern Ireland during the Troubles are currently facing prosecution, including an Army veteran known as Soldier F for the alleged murders of James Wray and William McKinney.

The decision to exclude soldiers who served in Northern Ireland during the Troubles angered protesters the BBC spoke with.

They also expressed anger at what they say is a lack of media coverage of the issue.

Image caption Dawn Amey said many of the British soldiers serving in Northern Ireland were "very young" and "fighting for their lives"

Dawn Amey, whose husband and father bother served in Northern Ireland and who came to the rally from Colchester in Essex, said: "Our soldiers, most of them were very young.

"They were fighting for their lives, protecting themselves, and these are the men who are now going to be suffering."

Former serviceman Wayne Stockwell, from Romford, said it was "just wrong" that soldiers who served in Northern Ireland were being excluded from the new protections for soldiers against prosecution.

Image caption Wayne Stockwell said it was wrong that soldiers who served in Northern Ireland were not being given the new protections

He added: "Ex service-personnel didn't ask to go to Northern Ireland, they were sent there, following orders. So if anything, the government was to blame, not the individual soldier."

As well as the killings of two men on Bloody Sunday in Londonderry in 1972, the cases where soldiers are facing prosecution relate to the deaths, in separate incidents, of Daniel Hegarty, John Pat Cunningham; Joe McCann and Aidan McAnespie.

Not all of the charges are for murder.

The Public Prosecution Service in Northern Ireland has said that of 26 so-called Troubles legacy cases it has taken decisions on since 2011, 13 related to republicans, eight to loyalists, and five were connected to the Army.

The rallies on Saturday were the latest in a series of protests over the last few months, including the Million Veterans March.