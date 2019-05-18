Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Fry and Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall both attended the ceremony on Friday night

Stephen Fry and pop stars Little Mix were among those honoured at the 2019 British LGBT awards for defending the community and advancing LGBT rights.

Presenter Fry was hailed as a "hero of the people" as he received the lifetime achievement award in London on Friday.

TV host Paul O'Grady was given the Trailblazer accolade and boxer Nicola Adams was named Sports Personality.

Campaigner Peter Tatchell was named Outstanding Contributor to LGBT+ life for his 52 years of activism.

"I do my bit, but so do millions of others. Together, we make the change," tweeted the 67-year-old, ahead of the ceremony which was hosted by Kelly Osbourne.

Mr Tatchell credited the US black civil rights movement for inspiring him in his activism, tweeting: "We should learn from each other & support everyone fighting for freedom."

I'm so honoured to win the Outstanding Contributor to LGBT Life Award at #BritishLGBTAwards tonight for my 52 years of activism. I was inspired by the US black civil rights movement. We should learn from each other & support everyone fighting for freedom. — Peter Tatchell (@PeterTatchell) May 17, 2019

Picking up the Change Makers award on behalf of Little Mix, singer Jade Thirlwall urged those who were not LGBT "to be an ally".

"Educate yourself, support the LGBT community, especially when you see things that aren't right," she said.

"Don't be that person in the playground who watches somebody get kicked down or bullied and just stands there and thinks, 'it's not my business'. It is your business. Change will happen quicker with ally-ship."

Other winners at the annual awards included singer Ellie Goulding, who was honoured as an LGBT+ Celebrity Ally, Sex and the City star Cynthia Nixon, who was named Celebrity of the Year, and Australia's Courtney Act - winner of last year's Celebrity Big Brother in the UK - who scooped the Media Moment gong.

Former Disney star-turned-pop singer, Hayley Kiyoko, was presented with the MTV-sponsored Music Artist prize.

Channel 4's Naked Attraction host Anna Richardson shared the Broadcaster or Journalist of the Year award with Liv Little of gal-dem magazine, following a public vote.

A full list of winners can be found on the British LGBT awards website.