Image caption Kirsty Boden, 28, from Australia, was working as a senior nurse at Guy's Hospital

A young woman was killed in the London Bridge attack after she ran to the aid of another victim, telling her friends, "I'm a nurse, I have to go and help", an inquest has heard.

Kirsty Boden, 28, was stabbed in the head as she knelt over restaurant waiter Alexandre Pigeard as he lay dying, the Old Bailey heard.

Footage of her being set upon was shown at the inquest into the deaths of those killed in the London Bridge attack.

Eight people died on 3 June 2017.

Australian Ms Boden, dubbed the "angel of London Bridge", had been out for a meal with two friends when she heard the three attackers' van crash into the railings above and debris falling onto the outside tables.

Gareth Patterson QC, the lawyer for her family, said Ms Boden got up within seconds of the crash.

The off-duty nurse, who worked at Guy's Hospital, was thinking of others rather than her own safety, he said.

A statement from Ms Boden's friend, Melanie Schroeder - one of the friends she was dining with - was read out to the jury on Friday.

Ms Schroeder, who had previously asked Ms Boden to be her bridesmaid at her wedding, said: "Kirsty jumped up and said, 'I'm a nurse. I have to go and help. I need to see if they need help'.

"Kirsty headed off and I thought nothing of it," she said.

Ms Schroeder said she then remembered hearing screaming and thinking people should calm down because it was "just a crash".

The friends fled the restaurant with the other diners and when they returned Ms Schroeder said she saw Ms Boden's body on the ground, which she recognised "because of her bright pink cardigan".

Ms Boden, who had suffered stab wounds, was alive but unable to speak, Ms Schroeder said.

Ms Schroeder and a GP tried to revive her friend but Ms Boden died at her side.

Image copyright Press Association Image caption The victims of the attack clockwise from top left - Chrissy Archibald, James McMullan, Alexandre Pigeard, Sébastien Bélanger, Ignacio Echeverria, Xavier Thomas, Sara Zelenak, Kirsty Boden

The inquest heard how Ms Boden was set upon by all three attackers - Khuram Butt, Rachid Redouane and Youssef Zaghba.

The three had crashed their car into London Bridge before running through Borough Market.

They were shot dead near the market in less than 10 minutes.

Lawyer Mr Patterson said the tip of a knife carried by attacker Mr Butt, 27, was later found embedded in Ms Boden's head.

The jury heard an account from witness Alexandre Colou, who said he saw the moment Ms Boden fell as crowds of people fled the attackers.

"Her eyes were moving wildly," he said. "She had difficulties breathing. I was talking to her and then her eyes stopped moving.

"I said 'stay awake, stay awake, stay with me'."

The inquests into the eight victims' deaths began 10 days ago at the Old Bailey.

Evidence has so far been heard in relation to six of the victims: Xavier Thomas, Chrissy Archibald, Sara Zelenak, Sebastien Belanger, James McMullan and Alexandre Pigeard.

The court started hearing evidence relating to Ms Boden on Friday.