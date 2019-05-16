UK

UK to scrap passenger landing cards

  • 16 May 2019
Border police Image copyright Press Association

All landing cards for international passengers will be scrapped from Monday, the Home Office has announced.

International passengers will also be able to enter the UK through e-gates, which are currently only accessible by people from the EU.

The UK Border Force's director general, Paul Lincoln, made the announcement in a letter to colleagues.

Mr Lincoln says the change is aimed at providing "an improved arrival experience".

