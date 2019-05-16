UK to scrap passenger landing cards
- 16 May 2019
All landing cards for international passengers will be scrapped from Monday, the Home Office has announced.
International passengers will also be able to enter the UK through e-gates, which are currently only accessible by people from the EU.
The UK Border Force's director general, Paul Lincoln, made the announcement in a letter to colleagues.
Mr Lincoln says the change is aimed at providing "an improved arrival experience".