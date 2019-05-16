Image caption Helen Kennett said she spoke to a knifeman with "evil" in his eyes after he stabbed a waiter

An off-duty nurse asked one of the London Bridge attackers what was wrong with him before he stabbed her in the neck, an inquest has heard.

Helen Kennett told the Old Bailey she had tried to help victim Alexandre Pigeard who was fatally wounded, but he told her: "No, just run".

She then confronted his "evil-eyed" attacker, who was stabbing people at random on 3 June 2017.

The knifeman replied, "no, what's wrong with you?" before wounding her too.

"I was convinced I was going to die but I didn't want to die there," Ms Kennett told the court.

"I wanted to die round the corner with my family."

'Soulless and evil'

Ms Kennett had been drinking prosecco to celebrate her birthday with her mother and sister in the courtyard of Boro Bistro, at the southern end of London Bridge.

Minutes after she saw the attackers' van plough into railings above where they were sitting, she noticed a waiter, Mr Pigeard, was bleeding.

She told the court she then saw the man holding a knife behind Mr Pigeard, describing him as having an "empty", "soulless" and "evil" look in his eyes.

"Before I could process what I was seeing was happening... he stabbed me in the neck to the left side," she said.

Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Alexandre Pigeard had been working as a waiter

After Ms Kennett was injured she escaped with her family.

She did not get to an ambulance for two hours, the inquest heard.

She was giving evidence to an inquest being held for the eight people, including Mr Pigeard, who were killed by three men who drove a van into pedestrians on London Bridge and stabbed people in and around Borough Market.

Mr Pigeard, 26, died of his injuries after being attacked at Boro Bistro, the restaurant he worked in.

Image copyright Press Association Image caption The victims of the attack clockwise from top left - Chrissy Archibald, James McMullan, Alexandre Pigeard, Sébastien Bélanger, Ignacio Echeverria, Xavier Thomas, Sara Zelenak, Kirsty Boden

Another witness saw the waiter being wounded as she celebrated a friend's birthday.

Andzelika Abokaityte said she saw the "evil and smiling" attacker grab hold of Mr Pigeard before stabbing him from behind.

Representing Mr Pigeard's family, Gareth Patterson QC read out part of Ms Abokaityte's statement, which said: "As he was stabbed, the attacker was looking around as if to find the next person to stab."

"I remember thinking: 'I'm going to die'," the court heard.

The inquest continues.